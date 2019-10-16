Here are the Harrogate eateries which have made it into the Restaurant Guide 2020

The Harrogate area features prominently in The Restaurant Guide 2020 - the food lover’s guide to the best cuisine in Britain

An impressive 41 North Yorkshire restaurants are featured in the Guide, published by the AA, including Goldsborough Hall, the home of Princess Mary, the Queen’s aunt.

White Hart Hotel, Harrogate

The restaurants from Harrogate and surrounding area are:

Charles Bathurst Inn, ARKENGARTHDALE

The Station Hotel, BIRSTWITH

George at Easingwold, EASINGWOLD

Goldsborough Hall, GOLDSBOROUGH

Clocktower, HARROGATE

Hotel du Vin & Bistro Harrogate, HARROGATE

Studley Hotel, HARROGATE

White Hart Hotel, HARROGATE

Horto Restaurant, HARROGATE

West Park Hotel, HARROGATE

General Tarleton Inn, KNARESBOROUGH

Samuel's at Swinton Park, MASHAM

The Terrace, MASHAM

The Timble Inn, TIMBLE

The guide contains more than 2,000 restaurants currently awarded Rosettes for culinary excellence by the AA’s professional inspectors.