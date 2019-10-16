Here are the Harrogate eateries which have made it into the Restaurant Guide 2020

The Harrogate area features prominently in The Restaurant Guide 2020 - the food lover’s guide to the best cuisine in Britain
An impressive 41 North Yorkshire restaurants are featured in the Guide, published by the AA, including Goldsborough Hall, the home of Princess Mary, the Queen’s aunt.
The restaurants from Harrogate and surrounding area are:
Charles Bathurst Inn, ARKENGARTHDALE
The Station Hotel, BIRSTWITH
George at Easingwold, EASINGWOLD
Goldsborough Hall, GOLDSBOROUGH
Clocktower, HARROGATE
Hotel du Vin & Bistro Harrogate, HARROGATE
Studley Hotel, HARROGATE
White Hart Hotel, HARROGATE
Horto Restaurant, HARROGATE
West Park Hotel, HARROGATE
General Tarleton Inn, KNARESBOROUGH
Samuel's at Swinton Park, MASHAM
The Terrace, MASHAM
The Timble Inn, TIMBLE
The guide contains more than 2,000 restaurants currently awarded Rosettes for culinary excellence by the AA’s professional inspectors.