Harrogate shop owner slams cycling events

The demoralised owner of an award-winning independent Harrogate shop has criticised major cycling events coming to town like the Tour de Yorkshire for the "negative impact" they have on small businesses.

Sally Monkman, whose Boho Chic won the Rotary Club of Harrogate's Small shop window display competition last year, told the Harrogate Advertiser "the TDY was not great for us and I'm not sure who it is great for?"

Boho Chic shop on West Park, Harrogate.



Although last weekend's sporting spectacle was voted a big hit by organisers and crowds, the frustration expressed by the "demoralised" owner of this stylish women's fashion boutique located at 21a West Park is shared by other small traders in the town centre the Harrogate Advertiser has spoken to.

Revealed: New road closures in Harrogate



Sally Monkman said: "As usual at these things the bollards went up along West Park about the parking restrictions the day before and the locals avoided the town centre like the plague.

"During the event itself the road was largely closed and ‘No Parking’ restriction prevailed.

"I lost two days business for one sport. It's all all very tiring and very demoralising.

"The road works prior to these events once again are totally crippling to many small businesses everywhere. "



Boho Chic is also worried about what will happen to business when the UCI Road World Championships are hosted by Harrogate this September.



Sally Monkman said: "I wonder what the effect will be in September when West Park will, theoretically, be out of bounds for nine days?"



And she said was "disappointed" by Harrogate Borough Council's attitude towards the whole situation.

Sally Monkman said: "It’s disappointing the council don’t seem to take the effect on the small independents into consideration for many of these events when, at the end of the day, this is what attracts visitors to the town.

"It's shame the council are only sprung into action by another cycling race and not by the locals who are paying the taxes."

Harrogate schoolchildren's protest against relief road idea for Nidd Gorge