Harrogate's hotel exciting launch of summer menu

One of Harrogate's popular hotels has held a special evening to launch its summer menu.

The West Park Hotel, which was successfully relaunched in 2014 after a multi-million pound renovation.

Having been converted from an original Victorian coach house into a 25-bedroom and suite hotel with a restaurant and bar, the hotel facing the West Park Stray has gone from strength to strength.

More than 60 guests recently joined general manager Nathan George and the team at a Harrogate hotel to enjoy an evening of sampling taster dishes and cocktails from the hotel’s new summer menu and cocktail list.

Tasty new shop for Harrogate



New group chef, Jason Wardill, has been working with West Park Hotel’s head chef, Pawel Cekala since February to create and launch the new menu – which offers modern British cuisine with lots of crowd pleasers and a few twists on some classic dishes.

Jason said "I love to use lots of Yorkshire ingredients and the new menus have many local products incorporated into them - from Yorkshire farmed chickens, supplied by Soanes, and our new Wagyu burgers from Warrendale Farms, to some of the most amazing Yorkshire cheeses, including Shepherds Purse Yorkshire Blue, Harrogate Blue and Yorkshire Fettle”.

Another new face at the hotel, bar manager, Tom Crawford has also been working hard to develop and refresh the cocktail list in a simple but elegant wayusing local and traditional flavours.

General manager, Nathan George, said “We are very excited about both the new menu and our new cocktail list and look forward to welcoming guests, both old and new.”

The West Park Hotel is owned by Provenance Inns, whose portfolios includes The Punch Bowl in Marton Cum Grafton, The Carpenters Arms in Felixkirk, The Oak Tree in Helperby, The Crown and Cushion in Welburn, The Black Bull in Moulton and The Durham Ox in Crayke.

Acting legend in Harrogate TV advert for Yorkshire Tea