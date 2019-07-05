Harrogate invite to join gin bus for a day across Leeds!

Harrogate-based premium gin brand, Slingsby, has teamed up this weekend with the Gin Journey in Leeds to provide an exclusive experience for gin lovers.

The one-off event is taking place on Saturday, July 6, where guests can board the Gin Bus and enjoy a chauffeur-driven ride to five of the city's top cocktail bars and restaurants.



Visitors on the tour will be treated to a delicious Slingsby Gin Cocktail paired with a tasty snack and small plate at each location, highlighting the diverse independent food scene throughout the city with the opportunity to experience changing culinary influences throughout the afternoon.

Co-founder of Spirit of Harrogate Marcus Black comments: “We are delighted that we can be part of this extra special Gin Journey.

"Leeds has a flourishing food and drink scene and we hope all those that board the Gin-Bus will enjoy sampling our extensive range of traditional and flavoured gins.”



The day consists of tasters of the entire Slingsby Gin range alongside one cocktail made using each gin.

Between locations whilst aboard the boozy bus, guests will learn about the global and botanical spice trade, as well as Slingsby’s rich brand history.



Slingsby’s vision is to capture the essence of Harrogate in a bottle, drawing on the town’s natural assets.

Complementing water drawn from the world renowned Harrogate aquifer, the key ingredients of Slingsby Gin are hand-grown local plants which are synonymous with the beautiful and restorative nature of Harrogate.

Slingsby’s London Dry, Yorkshire Rhubarb, Gooseberry, Old Tom and Navy Strength Gins are made using ingredients sourced locally from across Yorkshire and the brand bears the name of William Slingsby, who discovered the restorative properties of Harrogate’s famous spa water wells.

Slingsby’s Gin Guardians will be leading the tours and they are as knowledgeable about Gin as they are passionate, and will be on hand to answer questions on the nation’s favourite spirit.



The Gin Journey runs from 2pm-6.30pm.

Tickets are available at Eventbrite.

