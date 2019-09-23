Harrogate hotel rooms 'cost £895' in UCI cycling bonanza

No major public event can benefit everyone equally - not even one as big as the UCI Road World Championships in Harrogate.

But all the signs are that the hotel trade in Harrogate has received a boost from this global event in the town.



A quick glance at Booking.com at the weekend for spare rooms in Harrogate hotels shows the size of the demand for accomodation for visitors during the cycling this week.



One hotel in Harrogate town centre was listing a 2 x standard single room at a price of £898 which may or may not be a record as a hotel rate for such a room.

And there were only three of those left on that popular travel website!

Olympic legend to visit Harrogate for UCI cycling championships



Earlier in the build-up to this Olympic-scale event, Simon Cotton, the experienced hotelier group and managing director of the HRH Group which includes the Yorkshire Hotel, the White Hart Hotel and The Fat Badger pub, had said he expected hotels in Harrogate to be fully booked up as a result of the UCIs.



And Richard Spencer, the chief executive of tourism body, Visit Harrogate said even the arrival of race officials, governing body members and the cycling teams staying in Harrogate had boosted the town's accomodation sector.

UCI cycling boss thanks Harrogate people for their patience as he hails unique opportunity