Harrogate bus passengers hit by new road closure

Harrogate's summer of road works headaches got worse this week on the crucial Harrogate-Killinghall-Ripon route - and it's already creating problems for bus passengers.

Work started this week on resurfacing the A61 at Killinghall, leading to the road being closed for a major part of the day.

More misery for Harrogate drivers, this time for those trying to get to Killinghall and Ripon but it's only temporary. (Picture Gerard Binks)

The Harrogate Bus Company has tweeted today on the impact it is having.

It said: "Due to diversions and roadworks in place between The Three Horseshoes & New Park roundabout, #the3, #the24 & #the36 maybe delayed by up to 20 minutes.

"Sorry for any inconvenience caused, which is beyond our control."

Residents and motorists who rely on the A61 on a daily basis are wondering how long the work will go on.



Carried out on behalf of North Yorkshire County Council, the resurfacing work takes place daily from 9.30am to 3.30pm.



As a result, the road, from New Park up to Killinghall, is closed to through traffic during those hours from Monday to Friday.

Superb Harrogate Carnival 'no washout' in Valley Gardens



Diversion signs are in place via Skipton Road and Otley Road.

Pedestrians and emergency vehicles will be permitted access at all times.



North Yorkshire County Council says the essential work will continue for three weeks until it is fully resurfaced and patched.



The road is rescheduled to reopen on August 19.

Revealed - Universal Credit 'pilot' starts in Harrogate