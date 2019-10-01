Green tech, of Boroughbridge, celebrates 25th anniversary

The UK’s leading landscape supplier, Green Tech, invited customers and suppliers to its Boroughbridge premises as it celebrated its 25th anniversary at a VIP open day.

More than 150 customers and suppliers attended the open day at Green-tech‘s purpose built Rabbit Hill Business Park on the A168 Southbound, just outside Boroughbridge.

Guests were invited on a tour of the Green-tech operation where they could see the UK’s leading landscape supplier in action. A number of seminars that covered distribution, soils, wildflower and urban tree planting took place hourly.

Visitors were invited to show off their competitive streak with a laser pigeon shooting competition and enjoy a traditional Yorkshire Hog Roast.

Green Tech chairman, Richard Kay, said: “25 years in business is a big achievement and Rachel and I were delighted that so many people were able to join us at our celebratory open day. It was a great opportunity to bring our customers and suppliers together and for them to meet the team behind the Green-tech machine. Guests got to see where it all happens and were amazed at the scale of our site and warehousing operation. Many of our suppliers and customers have been trading with us for a long time and I appreciated the opportunity to thank them for their loyalty, commitment and support.”

Work on phase two of the business park, which includes additional warehousing, was temporarily halted and guests could look around. A total of 80 people joined the Green-tech team for dinner at the Cedar court Hotel in Harrogate, where the generous revellers raised more than £340 for York Teaching Hospital Charity; Green-tech’s chosen charity which cares for local hospitals from York to the Yorkshire Coast.