Grand opening of new craft beer bar in Harrogate tomorrow

The exciting grand opening will take place tomorrow of the latest craft beer type bar in Harrogate.

Located in Harrogate's most vibrant new quarters - the Kings Quarter - will be launched on Saturday, August 10.

Boasting cask beer and a selection of spirits, wine, the opening at 18a Kings Road of Husk Beer Emporium is a major boost for the part of King's Road facing Harrogate Convention Centre and the Royal Hall.

Husk Beer Emporium's neighbours include No35 Harrogate coffee house at 35 Cheltenham Crescent, Cold Bath Brewing CO bar at number 46 and Stuzzi cafe/restaurant at 46 and Christie's Wine Bar at 20 Kings Road.

The owners are welcoming everyone along tomorrow from noon to 9pm and have posted on their Facebook page: "Thanks for all your support so far; it certainly seems like some of you would like a few juicy, dank, piney & ultimately chronic beers. Good job too ‘cause we’ve got them in."

