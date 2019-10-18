Garden manicures: three homes with topiary

Bushes may wilt, hedges may die, but the art of topiary appears to be a lot more difficult to kill off. Just when it seems to be gone, up it springs again to be appreciated anew.

Clipping shrubs into shapes was popular as far back as Roman times, when a topiarius would produce a miniature topos, or landscape, complete with little trees. In gardens too, bushes would be cut into geometric shapes and animal forms for effect.

82 West End Avenue, Harrogate - £730,000 with Verity Frearson, 01423 562531.

After conquering England, the Normans introduced gardens with mazes formed from clipped plants. The Tudors and Stuarts were mad about these, and the trend spread fast during the 16th century.

In England, topiary fell out of favour rapidly in the early 1700s, in part due to an essay mocking it by Alexander Pope. After a century or more lying dormant, it rose again in the mid 1800s and was later given a boost by the Arts and Crafts movement in the early 20th century.

Often associated with large country houses, it has actually long been a feature of cottage gardens, which is where it weathered many of the downturns in its popularity among the upper classes.

Where the big landowners often preferred geometric or architectural shapes, such as balls, cones and arches, England’s villagers were partial to creatures, such as birds, squirrels and mice.

Glenholme, South Stainley - �650,000 with Lister Haigh, 01423 730700.

Nowadays, topiary is enjoying yet another revival, often as the only shrub in an otherwise ‘low-maintenance’ garden, and perhaps also because it’s now so easy to buy ready-clipped examples from garden centres, such as potted trees – tiered, balled or spiralled.

If you want the more established kind – ready clipped, trained and shaped – you’ll have to put in the work now and wait a few years. Alternatively, you could just move to a property whose vendor has already done the hard graft. The following three homes all come with impressive topiary and are all for sale in our area.

In the heart of the village of Aldwark in the Vale of York, Woodholme Farm is a Grade II listed Georgian farmhouse. Dating from 1736, it has been restored and extended and now has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, entrance hall, kitchen, utility room, dining room, sitting room, family room, and huge, double-height drawing room.

Outside, there are brick-built stores adjoining the house, double carport, extensive gardens, terrace and summerhouse.

In Harrogate, 82 West End Avenue is a period townhouse overlooking Harrogate Grammar School’s playing fields. It has four bedrooms and two bathrooms on the upper two floors, a dining kitchen and sitting room on the ground floor, and storage rooms in the cellars. To the front there’s a small forecourt garden with box hedging and yew cones, and to the rear there is a paved garden, off-road parking area and log store.

Finally, Glenholme at South Stainley is far bigger than it looks from the front, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, entrance hall, large open-plan dining kitchen, utility room, three reception rooms, study and adjoining double garage.

Outside, there are gardens to the front and back, terrace with fireplace, and large outhouse which could be used for storage or as a home workshop.