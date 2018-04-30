From astra slides to dinosaurs: 10 of the craziest indoor play centres for kids in Yorkshire

Indoor play centres have been around for a long time and they continue to be a place where children can run free and let off steam, all whilst enjoying themselves at the same time. There are a wide array of them throughout Yorkshire, many of which go to great lengths to make sure your little ones have fun, incorporating go-karts, petting corner and cannonballs into the mix.

The Web Adventure Park, York, North Yorkshire

All 10 of these Yorkshire play centres have slides, a staple of children's activity centres

This indoor play park features a climbing course, slides, ropes and if you’re looking for a bit more of an adventure there is also an outside area with quad bikes, go-carts and animals.

For more information click here.



Crazy Tykes, Wetherby, West Yorkshire

Crazy Tykes is a indoor soft play centre which has slides, a ball pool, ball shower and it also has a cannonball shooting area for the older kids.

There is also a football pitch, free craft during the week and you can even have your child’s birthday party here.

For more information click here.



Play Palace, Halifax, West Yorkshire

This castle-themed indoor adventure play is suitable for 0 to 11 year olds, and has slides and ball pits, offering a place for your little ones to embrace being royal for the day.

For more information click here.



Megaplay, Bradford, West Yorkshire

This play centre features a giant 4 lane astra slide, 4m drop slide, spiral tube slide, zip wire, super power ball cannons and even go karts.

There is also an enclosed sport zone which is all set up for football and basketball.

For more information click here.



The Zone, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

The Zone offers gigantic play gym structures, winding mazes, multi-lane slides and large ball pools.

It also has tube slides, ladders and gigantic steps to climb, allowing your kids lost of space to run free.

For more information click here.



The Playbarn, Bradford, West Yorkshire

This soft play centre also has a small outside petting corner, where there are multiple guinea fowl, goats, jersey cows, Gloucestershire Old Spot piglets, a donkey, an alpaca, Dutch rabbits and pheasants.

Inside there is a wide range of exciting apparatus, where your kids can slide, swing, climb, jump and bounce around.

For more information click here.



Monkey Bizness, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

This large soft play centre has 2 large play frames, curly slides, large slides and baby slides, ball pits, tunnels, ropes and more.

There are also rides and arcade games, activities/toddler sessions and a cafe serving hot/cold food.

For more information click here.



Big Tops Play Centre, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

This play centre offers indoor soft play, disco rooms, a role play area, build a bear, slides, ball pits, activity sessions, toddler sessions and even laser tag.

For more information click here.



Treasure Island, Rotherham, South Yorkshire

This 3-tiered soft play centre features a pirate adventure and even a jurassic dinosaur land, alongside baby and toddler areas, a big play frame with slides and go karts.

For more information click here.



Kiddy Winx Learn & Play Cafe, Thurnscoe, Rotherham, South Yorkshire

This learn and play cafe is open plan and has 2 separate areas. It has a baby and toddler play area with toys for under 2’s, and a role play area with a play kitchen, garage, shop, bakery, wooden tunnel/slide, wooden toys, dress up and puzzles. It is a play centre which encourages children to learn through play and is suitable for children up to the age of 5.

For more information click here.

