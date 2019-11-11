Food Angels home-cooked meal service launched in Ripon

Food Angels (from left) Head of hospitality, Harrogate Neighbours, Gill Thrush, Mayor of Ripon, Eamon Parkin, CEO, Harrogate Neighbours, Sue Cawthray

Award-winning initiative, Harrogate Food Angels, has extended its food service delivery to its neighbouring town.

The hot meal delivery service has landed in Ripon following a demand in the community for an initiative of this kind.

The Mayor of Ripon, Eamon Parkin, alongside dedicated volunteers delivered the very first hot meals directly to the doors of local residents at the back end of last month.

Speaking on behalf of Harrogate and Ripon Food Angels, CEO of Harrogate Neighbours, Sue Cawthray said: “We’re delighted to be in a position to extend our food angels service to Ripon – particularly to those living more remotely and as we approach the winter months.”

She added: “We’ve worked really hard to streamline the process so that we can prepare, deliver and support those in need and a huge thanks goes to our incredible volunteers and partners who work tirelessly to support the work we do.

“The donation of our new chef-mobile by Vantastec, which keeps food heated when transported has made it possible for us to extend our services to Ripon and we are extremely grateful for their contribution.”

Founded by not-for-profit organisation, Harrogate Neighbours in 2012, the initiative now known as Harrogate and Ripon Food Angels will prepare and deliver fresh, hot meals to the elderly and in some cases, socially isolated people in Ripon who without the service may not be in a position to cook a meal for themselves.

Spotting a vital need for community catering, the Living Well team at North Yorkshire County Council were so impressed by the initiative provided by the Harrogate Food Angels in Harrogate, that it approached the organisation to deliver the same, much needed service in Ripon.

Delivering over 100 meals a day in the Harrogate district, the service, which is delivered solely by volunteers, has been recognised nationally for its efforts picking up several awards for its commitment to the community.