PICTURES: Thousands flock to Harrogate Food and Drink Festival in first major event on the Stray

The first major event of the year to be held on the Stray saw international cuisine, independent bars and breweries and an expansive artisan market featuring more than 60 local business owners and independent traders set up in the town centre.

Chefs including MasterChef semi-finalist Anthony O’Shaugnessy, popular Vietnamese cuisine specialist Loc Bui, owner of Loc’s Taste of Vietnam, and Simon Miller, co-owner of La Casita Tapas Restaurants in Ilkley, Skipton and Boston Spa gave live demonstrations in The Cookery Theatre. There was also live music from saxophonist Will Forrester and Flat Cap Brass, entertainers such as magicians, performers, and a children’s activities programme.

Organiser Michael Johnston said the festival was a huge success.

He said: “The event went really well, there was a warm buzz in the atmosphere. Everyone had a smile on their faces, they were just glad to be able to get out again.

“The traders were the same - they have had such a long time off that it was nice for them to be back in action.”

Harrogate Food and Drink Festival is partnered with the charity MIND and raised around £5,100 for the Harrogate team, which supports those suffering with mental health difficulties.

The festival will return in the summer, when it visits Ripley Castle on August 28-30.

