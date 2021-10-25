New bar unveiled at luxury hotel in Harrogate district with Alpine glamour

Called Après at The Orchard, the brand-new winter retreat at Grantley Hall near Ripon is set to make a splash on the local dining scene.

Called Après at The Orchard, the brand-new winter retreat at Grantley Hall near Ripon is set to make a splash on the local dining scene with sumptuous Alpine-inspired dishes and glamorous interiors oozing chalet chic

Après at The Orchard will offer decadent menu celebrating après-favourites including a traditional cheese fondue served with Black Forrest ham, coppa, Ratte potatoes, cornichons, pickled onions and sourdough; caramelised French onion soup with Gruyère croutons; chargrilled hickory smoked sausages; Nidderdale lamb shoulder ragu; wild mushroom flatbread topped with Kidderton Ash cheese and toasted pine nuts; and melting Valrhona hot chocolate cake with malted milk chocolate sauce and homemade marshmallows.

Steeped in over 300 years of heritage, Grantley Hall was built by Thomas Norton and his son Fletcher Norton, first Baron Grantley, in the 17th century, based on a Palladian design by English architect Isaac Ware.

Owner and Yorkshire local, Valeria Sykes spent three and a half years painstakingly restoring the Grade II* listed mansion house back to its original Palladian splendour before opening its doors in July 2019 as a distinctly different luxury hotel and wellness retreat, featuring 47 exquisite rooms and suites.

The hotel is celebrating a successful year of business, following its re-opening in May 2021 after the last lockdown.

The hotel is experiencing exceptional levels of business demand meaning it is on a recruitment drive to bolster its already large team of more than 350 hospitality experts.

Après at The Orchard is set underneath a beautiful sailcloth marquee - adorned with festive decorations, cosy blankets and Alpine touches - located on the West Terrace with sweeping views of the beautifully manicured West Lawn towards the River Skell.

The opening of Après at The Orchard will be marked by a glamorous launch party on Saturday, November 6, bringing a celebration of togetherness through a dazzling Moët & Chandon collaboration.

A special selection of Moët & Chandon cocktails will be served to bring the enchantment of effervescence to the evening, while delicious canapes will transport guests to the Alpine slopes.

The party will then move down to Valeria’s Champagne & Cocktail Bar for guests to party the night away until 2am.

The Orchard will be open from November 6, 2021 until the end of March 2022.

Opening hours:

Wednesday – Thursday: 5pm – 9pm

Friday – Sunday: 12pm – 9pm