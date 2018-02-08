Families urged to take walk in the woods

Families are being invited to take A Walk in the Woods at Thorp Perrow this half term.

The 100-acre arboretum in Bedale wants to buck the trend of statics that children spend little more than an hour outside a day.

Faith Douglas, Curator at Thorp Perrow said “We are deeply worried by some of the trends highlighted in these studies.

“Children need time outdoors, to play, run around and use up their seemingly boundless energy.

“We are hoping that families will turn off the electronics, pull on their wellies and spend time together enjoying some of the activities we have compiled.”

Amont the fun outdoor activities planned for the site are craft projects and a way to encourage nature into the garden at home. Alongside the activities pack, families visiting Thorp Perrow can enjoy fascinating Bird of Prey displays; run wild and free in the adventure play area; stroke a wallaby or feed the Meerkats; and explore 100 acres of bays, glades and avenues - including several hidden play areas.

As a further incentive, over the half term period, kids eat for free (terms and conditions apply) in the Tearoom.

For more information, visit www.thorpperrow.com