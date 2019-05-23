Church Hill, Thorner - £995,000

This stone built detached period family home comes with former coach house.

It includes a hall, lounge, dining room, snug, dining kitchen, utility room, basement with study, TV/games room, wine store and storage room. There is a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, three further double bedrooms and bathroom.

The coach house includes dining kitchen, sitting room, two bedrooms, bathroom and attached garage. Outside are gardens, store room, games room and outhouse. Contact Beadnall Copley on 01937 580850.