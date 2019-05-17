Cheers! Search is on for Yorkshire’s favourite pub 2019

Publicans across the county are hoping to pull in nominations as well as pints over the coming weeks, as Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub 2019 is launched.

The annual contest, run by Welcome to Yorkshire, is now open to nominations from members of the public - until Thursday June 6.

The 30 pubs with the most nominations will feature in Welcome to Yorkshire’s Beer and Breweries Trail, and from this list, a panel of expert judges will select the top 10 to be put forward for the public to vote for the overall winner.

A record-breaking number of almost 20,000 votes were received during last year’s competition, which saw the Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax, crowned Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub in front of a crowd at the Welcome to Yorkshire stand during the Great Yorkshire Show in July.

Peter Dodd, Commercial Director of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “Competition was incredibly fierce last year, with over 800 pubs in the running for the coveted award - and with so many fantastic pubs across the county, we expect no less this year.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to get behind their favourite pubs and vote too, whether it be for their great selection of real ales, fine wines, delicious food or welcoming atmosphere that brings communities together.”

The competition is open for nominations until Thursday June 6, before the finalists are announced and go head to head to be named Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub at the Great Yorkshire Show on Tuesday July 9.

Click here to nominate your pick for Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub.