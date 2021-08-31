Vauxhall Mokka road test - Upgraded small SUV now packs a punch

Vauxhall Mokka

Mark two of the small SUV, launched in 2020 has been a long time coming but it has been well worth the wait.

Powered by a diminutive three-cylinder 1.2-litre engine that punches well above its weight, it is a pleasure to drive and can sprint from 0-62mph in a little over nine seconds.

At low speeds it can potter around happily but responds quickly when you need it to step up a gear.

Our test car, the 130 Turbo model, came fitted with the optional eight-speed automatic gearbox instead on the standard six-speed manual and it didn’t disappoint - moving quickly the range without any noticeable lag.

Much sleeker than the model it replaces, new Mokka also stands lower,has a much better equipment list and the cabin is more luxurious. In fact a better car all around.

Weight has been reduced considerably compared to the earlier version and this translates, among other things to better fuel efficiency - around 47mpg combined.

Overall, the suspension is quite soft, which is fine when the road surface is smooth but it can deliver a jittery ride on potholed roads and over speed bumps.

The Mokka is a great little all-rounder with well-weighted steering that gives plenty of feedback.

It’s not a car you’d want to throw around too much though as it can feel a little top heavy while cornering.

The high driving position gives a good view of the road, inspiring confidence particularly in shorter drivers. The driver’s seat and steering wheel can both be adjusted for reach and height.

Rearward visibility is not the best due to the window line and I made regular use of the panoramic rear view camera and parking sensors ( front and rear).

The interior is pleasant enough and, for the most part, the materials are pleasing to the touch, although some harsh plastics make an appearance.

There are no surprises when it comes to the dashboard. Everything is where you’d expect it to be and there are enough buttons and switches to make operation more intuitive. Touchscreens are all well and good but they are not easy to use on the move.

The digital display panel in our Nav Premium was the 12in version - up from 7in in lower spec trims.

Although the infotainment system has a built in satellite navigation system I found myself relying most often on Apple CarPlay which I’ve always found to be responsive and easy to navigate around.

A couple of USB connectors in the rear are a welcome addition.

The interior is spacious with decent, head, leg and shoulder room all around and there is plenty of storage both in the cabin and the boot. The rear seats split 60/40 for extra carrying capacity.

In conclusion, the Mokka is a great little SUV that, though compact, should appeal to a wide range of buyers.

Price: £27,100

Engine:1,199cc three-cylinder petrol engine

Power: 129bhp

Torque: 169lb/ft

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic transmission

Top speed: 12mph

0-62mph: 9.2 seconds

Economy: 47.1mpg