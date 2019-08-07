Calling all curry connoisseurs to pick the finest curry house in the Harrogate area - here’s how you can vote

We’re down to the final five - now it’s time for you curry connoisseurs to pick your overall winner of the Harrogate Advertiser’s 2019 Curry House of the Year.

You’ve sampled the sensations, textures and flavours of your favourite local spice restaurants and ground them down to the supreme top five. Now tell us who deserves to be crowned curry house of the year.

The five to choose from are:

Ali’s Kitchen, High Street, Boston Spa

Bengal Brasseries, Victoria Court, Wetherby

Bengal Cuisine, High Street, Pateley Bridge

Starbeck Tandoori, High Street, Harrogate

Zolsha Restaurant, High Street, Knaresborough.

To vote, pick up your copy of this week’s Harrogate Advertiser and fill in the coupon in the paper.

Closing date for votes is Friday August 23.