Bettys celebrates incredible 100th milestone in Harrogate

Staff at Bettys Harlow Carr marked the 100th birthday of Bettys Café Tea Rooms today.

Customers were treated to limited edition centenary Fondant Fancies and had the chance to win centenary-themed spot prizes as they joined in the celebrations throughout today, Wednesday.

Victor Wild, the 96-year-old nephew of the founder of Bettys, unveils the Harrogate Civic Trust plaque outside the town centre tearooms with chairman Lesley Wild and long serving colleague Dawn Taylor, left, whose has 38 years service.

Bettys founder, Frederick Belmont, first opened Bettys’ doors to customers on July 17, 1919 at the original premises 9 Cambridge Crescent, Harrogate, just opposite its current site at Parliament Street.



A qualified baker and confectioner, Fritz Bützer (Belmont’s name before he anglicised it) left his native Switzerland in 1907 to travel to England with a dream of establishing his own business.



He spent his first night in the waiting room of Bradford station – penniless, jobless and unable to speak a word of English. Little did he know the great future that lay ahead of him and the extraordinary legacy that he would create.



Since then, the business has grown and changed in ways that he could never have imagined – we’re now Bettys & Taylors, and home to some of Yorkshire’s most respected businesses and brands.



While 2019 marks the 100-year anniversary of the opening of Bettys, it also represents a celebratory milestone for our whole business.



2019 is a year for showcasing all that Bettys is most proud of and a celebration of the fact that it remains an independent Yorkshire family business with strong values, talented people, committed shareholders and a desire to make a positive difference in the world.

