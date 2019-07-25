Become a super sleuth bug buster at Georgian mansion, near Harrogate

Become a green fingered apprentice, a super sleuth bug buster or a garden designer during the summer holidays at Beningbrough Hall, Gallery and Gardens.

There is a whole host of activities planned which will see your children getting hands-on out and about.

Every Monday, grab a National Trust badge, pick up a trowel and let little hands learn new skills in seed sowing, garden maintenance and composting with the garden experts.

Drop into the hall every Tuesday in August to join the team bug busting.

Find out how they look after the hall, keeping the bugs at bay and ask them tough questions like what is the biggest bug you’ve found?

On Wednesdays and Fridays get creative with artrageous workshops.

Be inspired by your surroundings and design your own garden and use your imagination to invent your own creatures.

Join in for a celebration of all things heralding from God’s own county this Saturday and Sunday with a flat cap trail, sport and art activities.

On August 17 and 18, celebrate the mighty bee with family friendly talks accompanied by an opportunity to learn a little more about the role of a bee keeper, art and craft activities and tasters.