Amazing gin offer at top Harrogate hotel for Wimbledon

One of Harrogate's finest boutique hotels, which has just been refurbished, is offering revellers something special for Wimbledon in conjunction with one of the town's most famous brands.

Hotel du Vin in Harrogate is partnering with Slingsby to host their first ever tennis-themed fortnight event in their courtyard to celebrate tennis's greatest tournament.

Based on Prospect Place in Harrogate facing the West Park Stray, the hotel is opening its courtyard for two weeks of themed cocktails, al fresco dining offers, match screenings and tennis matches.

The boutique hotel has partnered with famous Harrogate flag-flyer local spirits brand, Slingsby, which will be hosting a gin and tonic bar with bespoke offers, hand-crafted drinks and branded giveaways.

As part of the partnership, Hotel du Vin has also announced Slingsby Gin pairing dinners in July which features Slingsby London Dry cured salmon paired with gooseberry gin and tonic.

The event for Harrogate will take place on July 25 and the York hotel, situated on The Mount, will also be inviting guests for a dinner on July 11.

Tasty new shop for Harrogate



Visitors will be invited to participate in a social media competition giving guests the chance to win free tennis lessons at David Lloyd Club on Oakdale Place.

The leisure group will also be providing mini net and racket facilities for children to enjoy across the fortnight.

Adam Green, general manager at Hotel du Vin, said: “This is the first time we’ve hosted a Wimbledon-themed event and we can’t wait to get started.

"Our courtyard is the perfect summer spot and we’re excited to welcome the people of Harrogate to join in on the activities.

"The space will feature outdoor screens playing a series of matches, a gin and tonic station, al fresco dining and a turfed area for our younger visitors to play their own tennis games.

“It’s the perfect way to celebrate our newly-refurbished hotel and welcome regular guests as well as new visitors for this special occasion.

"Visitors will be encouraged to try new dishes from our French bistro as our delicious new summer menu has recently been launched.”

Marcus Black, from Spirit of Harrogate, creators of Slingsby, said: “We’re a proud Yorkshire business with a real passion for taste, style and luxury which makes the collaboration with Hotel du Vin perfect for us.

"This quirky event is a great start to summer and our gin and tonic bar will offer a range of delicious cocktails for everyone to enjoy.”

Hotel du Vin offers 48 en suite rooms, a traditional French bistro, spa facilities and a walled courtyard. With a strong heritage in wine, the establishment has a range of 600 wines and an in-house expert sommelier.

Booking is advised for the Slingsby pairing dinners.

Is there a delay to Harrogate's Universal Credit rollout?