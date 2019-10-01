Aldi in Ripon shows its caring side

Aldi supermarket chain is showing its caring side with the Ripon store urging charities and foodbanks to register for regular food donations.

As part of a partnership with community engagement platform, Neighbourly, the store is looking to link up with charities in the area who will receive surplus food, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods.

The Ripon store already donates to local groups including Ripon YMCA and Holy Trinity Church two days a week, but has the capacity to donate up to three days a week to any other groups in need. Last year, the supermarket donated two million meals to charities. Any local charities in Ripon who are looking to partner up with an Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com to apply.