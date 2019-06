This Grade II Listed Georgian town house offers elegant four-bedroomed accommodation, within the heart of Harrogate.

Arranged over three levels, it includes two reception rooms, kitchen, four bedrooms, three of which are en-suite.

The property is situated in a prime Harrogate location overlooking a small green, while being just a couple of minutes’ level walk from all of the town’s amenities and the famous Stray.

For more details, contact Verity Frearson on 01423 562531.