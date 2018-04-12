9 of the most unique and unusual places to stay in Yorkshire

From cosy cabins to sprawling castle estates, these unique locations around Yorkshire promise an unforgettable stay that is anything but ordinary.

The Windmill

The Wensleydale Heifer in Leyburn is home to a unique collection of rooms, each with their own theme and character

This 18th century grade II listed windmill in Scarborough houses two comfortable suites which are set over four floors within the windmill itself, alongside two self-catering cottages which sit alongside.

Offering easy access to Scarborough's main attractions, it provides a wonderfully cosy place to stay for a seaside break.

Visit: Mill Street, Scarborough, YO11 1SZ - scarborough-windmill.co.uk



Camp Kátur

Visitors can enjoy an unforgettable glamping experience on the picturesque Swinton Estate in the Yorkshire Dales

Ideal for an 'off-the-grid' experience, the 250 acre Camp Hill Manor Estate in North Yorkshire is known as the home of outdoor adventure and with a choice of bell tents, hobbit pods, geodomes and tipis, among others, this is glamping at its best.

Visit: The Camp Hill Estate, Kirklington, Bedale, DL8 2LS - campkatur.com



The Sidings Hotel

If you're looking for a place to stay with real character, The Sidings Hotel won't disappoint.

Built around five Pullman style railway carriages which have been converted into en-suite guest rooms and a trendy dining area, it offers great views overlooking the East Coast Main Line and is sure to delight all railway enthusiasts.

Visit: Station Road, York, YO30 1BT - thesidingshotel.co.uk



Copper Beach Glade

Giving visitors a taste of life on the road, these colourful gypsy wagons sit tucked under a canpoy of trees on the Copper Beech Glade at Markington Hall, and with a fire pit and fully equipped colonial style log cabin also on site, you have all of the essentials you need.

Visit: Markington Hall, Markington, HG3 3PQ - markingtonhall.co.uk



The Wensleydale Heifer

This boutique hotel is ideally located for a short getaway in the Yorkshire Dales and with each room boasting its own unique character and en-suite facilities, it stands out from your average accommodation.

Embrace your inner spy in the James Bond themed room, live the life of a star in the Night at the Movies suite, or indulge your sweet tooth in luxurious Chocolate Heaven.

Visit: Main Street, West Witton, Leyburn, DL8 4LS - wensleydaleheifer.co.uk



Swinton Bivouac

Enjoy a scenic glamping experience on the 20,000 acre Swinton Estate in the Yorkshire Dales, where you can stay in beautiful rustic tree lodges nestled in the woodland, or opt for a night in a snug Mongolian yurt which can sleep up to five people.

Visit: Masham, Ripon, HG4 4JZ - swintonestate.com



Hazlewood Castle

It's hard to get more lavish than spending a night in an enchanting castle and this venue nestled between Leeds and York is fit for a fairytale.

Soak up some history within its ancient walls, unwind in the on-site spa and tuck into a hearty meal in the restaurant, before basking in the lap of luxury for the night.

Visit: Paradise Lane, Leeds, LS24 9NJ - hazlewood-castle.co.uk



Northstar Club

This magical woodland hideaway in the Yorkshire countryside is home to eight glamorous Nordic-style suites, each complete with a cosy sitting room, two bedrooms, spacious bathroom, wood burner and a large veranda, and with plenty to do in the area, from polo and gliding, to golf and watersports, there's certainly no time to be bored.

Visit: Sancton, York, YO43 4RE - northstarclub.co.uk



Houseboat Hotels

Moored at Victoria Quays in Sheffield, these stylish houseboats allow you to take lazing about on the water to a whole new level and come equipped with all of the essentials, including a full size shower, kitchen and double bedroom, to ensure a relaxing stay.

Visit: Victoria Quays, S2 5SY - houseboathotels.com