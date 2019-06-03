4 Windsor Court, York Place, Harrogate

This duplex ground floor apartment offers well planned accommodation (4603 sqft) set over the original ballroom and many other beautiful rooms.

Offering original features and charm, it has its own private entrance which leads to a morning room and an adjoining conservatory.

There is also a dining room, sitting room and a drawing room, inner hallway which then leads to the superbly appointed breakfast kitchen, fitted with a full range of quality appliances, as well as a utility room. Strutt & Parker 01423 561274.