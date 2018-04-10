15 completely free things to do in Yorkshire

A great day out doesn't have to cost the earth.

Luckily, Yorkshire is home to broad variety of things to see and do which are completely free of charge - ideal if you're looking to save on the pennies.

Climbing the 199 steps to reach the ruins of Whitby Abbey is certainly worth it for the views

Here are just a few activities and attractions which you can enjoy around the region.

Wander the Ingleton Waterfalls Trail

This popular circular trail stretches for 7km and runs close to the edge of the River Twiss and the River Doe, offering glorious views of the many waterfalls along the way.

Go see some sculptures

The National Railway Museum in York houses more than 300 years of fascinating rail transport history

The Yorkshire Sculpture Park near Wakefield is an impressive open-air gallery which boasts an array of exhibits from some of the world's finest artists, and it always has an exciting line-up of exhibitions to enjoy throughout the year.

Go cycling in Dalby Forest

Fuel your adventurous side with a thrilling day out at Dalby Forest, where you'll find more than 70km of thrilling cycling trails which meander across 8,000 acres. Renowned as one of the best places in Britain for off-road biking, it can be enjoyed by both novice and experience bikers alike.

Visit The Piece Hall

The Ingleton Waterfalls Trail follows a circular 7km route which is wonderfully scenic

Following a multi-million pound resoration in 2017, The Piece Hall in Halifax has been transformed into a 21st century town square complete with shops, restaurants, cafes, independent bars and an art gallery.

To delve further into the intriguing history of the site, visitors can enjoy a heritage tour held every Friday to Sunday until October this year - completely free of charge.

Climb the steps to Whitby Abbey

Take on the challenge of climbing the 199 steps leading up to Whitby Abbey and enjoy the rewarding views across the harbour and town once you reach the top, before heading off to roam the abbey ruins which famously inspired Bram Stoker's 'Dracula'.

The Winter Garden in Sheffield is home to more than 2,000 plants and is 70 metres in length

Discover some rail history

Telling the story of rail transport in Britain, the National Railway Museum in York houses more than 300 years of fascinating history with 1,000,000 objects to discover, including around 100 locomotives and rolling stock.

Go climbing at Brimham Rocks

This incredible collection of natural rock formations in North Yorkshire provide a superb landscape for walking and climbing, and it's a wonderfully scenic spot to enjoy a picnic when you need a well-earned rest.

Soak up some science

The National Science and Media Museum in Bradford is dedicated to exploring the science and culture of light and sound technologies, and houses both galleries and exhibition spaces which showcase its world-famous collections in photography, film and television.

Go down a coal mine

Take a fascinating journey 140 metres underground at the National Coalmining Museum in Wakefield, home to England's last deep coalmine and a 45 acre rural site with plenty of attractions.

Visit the coast

Enjoy a bracing walk along Yorkshire's coastline and soak up some fresh sea air at some of the most popular hiking spots. From Flamborough Head and Robin Hood's Bay, to Runswick Bay and Filey, the choices are endless.

Explore the Bronte Way

Starting at Oakwell Hall in West Yorkshire and ending at Gawthorpe Hall in Lancashire, this 43 mile route takes in many places of interest associated with the Bronte family.

Ideal for keen walkers and literary fans alike, the route can be tackled in chunks and takes around four days in total to complete the entire trek.

Visit the Winter Garden

Located in the heart of the city, the Winter Garden in Sheffield is one of the largest temperate greenhouses to be built in the UK and features than 2,000 plants from around the world, which are displayed around the impressive 70 metre long building.

Take in the views from Malham Cove

The views from the 230ft high Malham Cove are hard to beat, making it a popular haunt among walkers. As well as the stunning views, visitors can follow a circular trail which takes in Janet's Foss waterfall before arriving at Gordale Scar.

Step back in time

Take a step back in time at Bradford Industrial Museum which is home to an impressive collection of textile machinery, steam power, engineering and motor vehicles, along with a varied exhibitions programme.

Trek across the Three Peaks

Take on the invigorating challenge of walking Yorkshire's Three Peaks, Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, across a distance of 24.5 miles.

The route takes around 12 hours to complete and boasts spectacular views along the way.