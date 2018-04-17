10 of the best places in Yorkshire to power down for a stress free break

Since April marks National Stress Awareness month, what better way to soothe the soul than with a well-deserved break from the daily pressures?

These wonderfully peaceful spots around Yorkshire are ideal for a relaxing detox, allowing you to completely switch off and unwind.

Humble Bee Farm sits just a few miles from the Yorkshire Coast and offers a wonderfully tranquil place to unwind

The Tree Relaxation Retreat

Designed to allow you to leave the everyday stresses behind, guests can enjoy the soothing benefits of yoga, meditation, spa treatments and holistic therapies at this calming rural retreat in the heart of the North York Moors National Park.

There are plenty of deluxe facilities to enjoy on-site, including a Jacuzzi hot tub and sauna, ensuring you leave feeling refreshed and energised.

Visit: Rosedale East, Pickering, YO18 8RH - thetree.earth

Rosella Cottage and The Wellness Tree Retreat are ideally located for exploring the beautiful North York Moors National Park

Jollydays Glamping

This unique tented campsite is set over 15 acres woodland, with no TVs or computers to offer a distraction on-site.

Guests can look forward to comfortable beds, fires, hot showers and barbecues during their stay, and since no tent is closer than 15 metres to the next, you are guaranteed the the luxury of some undisturbed peace and quiet.

Visit: Buttercrambe Road, York, YO41 1AN - jollydaysglamping.co.uk

Visitors have a choice of nestling down in a secluded tree lodge or a snug meadow yurt at Swinton Bivouac

Split Farthing Hall

This peaceful 18th cenury Georgian home has been sympathetically restored into a modern luxury retreat venue, where guests can indulge in a range of revitalising activities, from yoga and life coaching, to meditation and healthy detoxes.

The retreat is dedicated to women only and accommodates no more than 12 at a time, for a more intimate, family-like experience.

Visit: Bagby, Thirks, YO7 2AF - rawhorizons.co.uk

The Wellness Tree Retreat

This mother and daughter run wellbeing retreat in the North York Moors is designed to let your cares ebb away with the help of tailored workshops and treatments, including yoga, massage, meditation and reflexology, which can be enjoyed in the picture-perfect surroundings of the Irton Manor country estate.



Visit: 41 St Hilda's Road, Harrogate, HG2 8JZ - the-wellnesstree.co.uk

Rosella Cottage

Neslted in the heart of Rosedale Abbey, this country-chic holiday cottage is ideally located for exploring the North York Moors National Park.

A wealth of bracing walks, beautiful scenery and attractions sit just on the doorstep, and after a busy day exploring, you'll feel right at home at this snug one bedroom accommodation.

Visit: 6 Rosedale Abbey, Pickering, YO18 8RA - holidayyorkshiremoors.co.uk

Swinton Bivouac

Home to six secluded tree lodges and a snug collection of meadow yurts which sit nestled in the hillside, Swinton Bivouac is glamping at its best.

Set amid the 2,000 acre Swinton Estate, it provides a gloriously quiet and scenic spot for a retreat in the Yorkshire Dales.

Visit: Bivouac at Druid's Temple, Masham, Ripon, HG4 4JZ - swintonestate.com

Manor Farm Holiday Cottages

These charming four-star cottages have been stylishly converted from the farm's original tables and hay lofts to offer cosy self-catering accommodation, with shared gardens, picnic areas, BBQ spots and a summer house all on site to enjoy, providing guests an ideal base for a retreat holiday or visit to the Yorkshire Coast.

Visit: 70 Main Street, Buckton, Bridlington, YO15 1HU - manorfarmholidaycottages.co.uk

Humble Bee Farm

Sitting just a few miles from the Yorkshire Coast, visitors have sea and sand right on the doorstep, along with some of Yorkshire's post popular seaside towns.

And when not out exploring Humble Bee Farm offers a tranquil place to relax, with luxurious self-catering cottages, cosy Wigwams with wood-fired hot tubs, Nomadic Yurts and bell tents just some of the accommodation options you can enjoy putting your feet up in.

Visit: Flixton, Scarborough, YO11 3UJ - humblebeefarm.co.uk

Green Ayurveda Spa

Escape the hustle and bustle of daily life at Yorkshire's first and only authentic Ayurveda wellness spa and treat yourself to an array of relaxing treatments, from rejuvenation massages and healing retreats, to weeklong detox programmes and therapeutic yoga sessions.



Visit: Thorp Arch Trading Estate, Street 7, Thorp Arch Estate, Wetherby, LS23 7FG - ayurvedainyorkshire.co.uk

Fountains Court

Designed as a place to escape when life becomes busy or stressful, this Scarborough hotel specialises in holistic wellbeing, relaxing holidays and residential retreats.

There are more than 35 holistic therapies you can indulge in to help you unwind during your stay, with aromatherapy, Indian head massage, acupuncture and clairvoyancy being just a few.

Visit: 120/122 Columbus Ravine, Scarborough, YO12 7QZ - fountainscourt.com/