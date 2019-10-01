1 Hazelcroft, Ripon Road, Killinghall - £790,0000

This five/six-bedroomed property is described as stunning and interesting by agents Verity Frearson.

Forming part of a large country property converted into three dwellings, it has three floors and is appointed to a high standard and retains considerable charm and many period features, including a beautiful central staircase and galleried landing. It has attractive gardens with an open aspect over countryside and is situated in a secluded position in the heart of Killinghall. Contact: Verity Frearson Pateley Bridge 01423 715922.