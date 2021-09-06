RETRO: Nine pictures featuring school events in Harrogate back in 2010

Children of all ages have returned to school this week - with reception and nursery classes taking their first steps into the world of education.

Here we take a look back at the various activities, events and achievements of schools, teachers, students and pupils from across Harrogate, Wetherby and Knaresborough.

The pictures, from the Harrogate Advertiser archives, were all taken between ten and 11 years ago.

Do you recognise yourself in these images or were you a pupil at any of the schools featured on this week’s retro page?

Send your pictures for a future Retro page to [email protected] Please include details about the image, along with your name and contact details.

Harrogate Brigantes host a Rotary Young Chef Competition held at Harrogate High School. The Mayor of Harrogate Bill Hoult, judges Bruce Gray, Stephanie Moon and Simon Cotton where among the guests congratulating winners Taryn Agar, Callum Finn and James Olley.

Pupils from St Aidans High School hope to raise enough money to purchase an E Ranger Mobile Ambulance for a community in Uganda. Pictured with the bike are clockwise from left Global Dimension teacher Claire Lomax, Rachel Convery, Livvi Bridger, teacher Mr Avery, Mark Proudler, Isabelle South and Tilly Rhodes.

Head Teacher of Springwater School Yvonne Limb celebrates the school's Autism Accreditation with Robert Pritchett.

Pictured from left in film character costumes are teaching assistant Helen Mills, Deputy Headteacher Sally Pitts and teaching assistant Sue Blakey with pupils at Starbeck Primary School.