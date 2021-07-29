The Local Find offers massive £45,000 to help Harrogate community groups after pandemic

Boosted by The Local Fund - Resurrected Bites are setting up community grocery services in areas of high need in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Successful groups include Boroughbridge and District Community Care who are using their grant to fund the running costs of providing a new minibus service to a farm shop creating regular social activity and purpose for disadvantaged adults who have found themselves very isolated in the last year.

Harrogate District of Sanctuary are using their grant to support refugees and asylum seeks in the area including hiring rooms, employing interpreters, have emergency clothing and furniture, providing children’s activities and creating social events.

Having provided a food delivery service during the pandemic, Resurrected Bites are setting up community grocery services in areas of high need in Harrogate and Knaresborough, offering affordable and nutritious food to those people in need.

All the groups have worked tirelessly throughout the last year, many of them adapting their services to meet the needs of the people they support. This funding enables them to take the next important step.

Coun Sam Gibbs, chair of Harrogate Borough Council’s voluntary and community sector liaison group and LOCAL FUND grants panel member, said: “It has been another incredibly tough year for local voluntary and community sector organisations and charities.

"More than ever, it is critical these charities receive vital funds to ensure they can restart their activities and continue supporting as many people as possible.”

Among the other successful groups is Nidderdale & Pately Bridge Men’s Shed which aims to improve the mental health and wellbeing of men in rural Nidderdale, addressing isolation and exclusion.

Spending money on power tools will ensure the much-enjoyed space is well resourced and continues to be well used.

The Local Fund for the Harrogate District was established in 2017 to provide grant funding to local community groups and charities across the district.

It is supported by a partnership of Harrogate Borough Council, Harrogate & District Community Action and Two Ridings Community Foundation focusing on addressing local need by supporting the work of community groups and charities that improves the lives of local people.

This year's pot available for grants has been supported generously from local business Full Circle Funerals and their Full Circle Fund, along with contributions from other supporters.

Local businesswomen Sarah Jones of Full Circle Funerals is new to THE LOCAL FUND panel, she said: “It has been incredibly humbling to discover the hard work that is going on behind the scenes by local community groups to rebuild after the pandemic and we are delighted to have been able to contribute some much needed financial support to help put some of these inspiring plans into action.”

Groups supported by THE LOCAL FUND

Full list, July 2021

Boroughbridge and District Community care

Fitmums and friends

Harrogate & District Community Action

Harrogate District of Sanctuary

Lifeline Harrogate Ltd

Nidderdale & Pateley Bridge Men's Shed C.I.O.

Open Country

Supporting Older People CIO

Wellspring Therapy & Training

Artizan International

Autism Angels

Blind Jack Explorer Scout Unit

Dancing for Well Being

Emerging Voices

Resurrected Bites Community Interest Company

St. Andrew's Church, Burnt Yates

Jan Garrill, Chief Executive of Two Ridings Community Foundation said: "Thanks to Harrogate Borough Council and local supporters like Full Circle Funerals, I am so pleased we could fund 19 projects in this latest grants round of The Local Fund for the Harrogate District.