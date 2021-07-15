Wearing face masks will continue at Harrogate Hospital as NHS Trust puts safety first despite July 19 'Freedom Day'

Strict Covid-19 protocols for patients and visitors will not be relaxedat Harrogate Hospital.

In a sign that the Government's new caution on how the world will operate after Prime Minister Boris Johnson s July 19 end date for lockdown rules is being taken to heart, Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust has today confirmed that:

Social distancing will continue

Face masks must be worn at all times in hospitals

Sanitising of hands will not be relaxed

Dr Jacqueline Andrews, Executive Medical Director at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The safety of our patients and staff is our highest priority.

"We must continue to do all we can to look after some of the most vulnerable members of our community as well as our staff who are providing care.

“We are still in this together, and we will be continuing to maintain our strict Covid-19 protocols for patients and visitors, even if guidance is changing in other settings.

"We are continuing to ask people to wear a mask at all times when our hospitals, sanitise their hands and keep 2 metres distance from others.

“We must stay cautious and vigilant.

“Our colleagues are here to keep everyone safe and we ask that people continue to be kind and considerate.

“Patients and visitors have generally been fantastic at following our guidance throughout the pandemic, and we know that they will appreciate why we’re continuing with what’s already in place.

