This is everything you need to know about Harrogate Street Aid and its efforts to reduce street begging

A lot of time, thought and effort has gone into the launch of Harrogate Street Aid.

After rising concern by the public, shopkeepers and the local authorities over the rise of visible street begging and a 'mini tented village' at the heart of the town centre, Harrogate Borough Council, North Yorkshire Police and Harrogate Homeless Project have come together and spent the best part of the years coming up with this new joint initiative.

But what is Harrogate Street Aid?

HOW TO DONATE TO HARROGATE STREET AID

Use the contactless giving point located at Marks and Spencers Food Hall window, Oxford Street, Harrogate. Each tap with your card will donate £3 to Harrogate Street Aid.

Click the donate button at www.harrogatestreetaid.co.uk

Write a cheque payable to Harrogate Street Aid’s charity ‘Two Ridings Community Foundation’.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Donations are pooled together into the Harrogate Street Aid Fund.

Grants of up to £500 each are distributed to individuals for specific items to help them get off, and stay off, the streets.

HARROGATE STREET AID: THE RULES

People applying for Harrogate Street Aid grants must be referred by an organisation (voluntary sector or local authority) that has assessed the person’s circumstances and can confirm they are in need of financial help that cannot be found elsewhere.

These grants are not normally used for crisis support and the needs will be different for each individual. They are designed to offer long-term help that will bring about real change for that person.

WHAT HARROGATE STREET AID MONEY RAISED CAN BE USED FOR

With grants from Harrogate Street Aid set to begin as early as December, potentially, organisers are keen to stress that it will not involve giving actual cash to individuals and that any grants given must not encourage someone to continue to live on the street.

WHAT SORT OF GRANTS APPLICATIONS ARE LIKELY TO SUCCEED

Clothing for job interviews.

Transport to interview/place of work.

Second hand bike to provide transport to place of work

Education/training courses

Refurbished lap top to assist with job searches/ completion of online courses.

Paying for the use of an allotment, which would bring the many mental and physical health benefits.

Funding to help with health and fitness goals - including gym classes.

