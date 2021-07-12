Super vaccination event to be launched in Harrogate district in run-up to July 19 with 'first come first jabbed' appeal

Homecare Pharmacy director Jason Baskind at the Knaresborough Vaccination Centre.

The Homecare Pharmacy vaccination centre in Knaresborough is urging anyone aged 18 or over who has not yet had their first Covid-19 vaccination to drop in to one of two walk-in sessions being held this weekend at its site on York Road.

The event is part of a national initiative to boost immunisation prior to the lifting of coronavirus restrictions on Monday, July 19 and will allow people to turn up and grab their first vaccination without an appointment.

The clinics will run from 9am to 5pm on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18 when some 2,300 Moderna vaccines will be available on a ‘first-come first-jabbed’ basis for as long as supplies last. Attendees are being advised to expect some queues and to dress appropriately for the weather.

Homecare Pharmacy director Jason Baskind said: “This is an opportunity for anyone who hasn’t got around to booking their first appointment or has put it off for any reason, to get themselves vaccinated by our professional and super-friendly team.”

“Although vaccine uptake rates are generally high in our region, the Harrogate area currently has the biggest rise in Covid cases in North Yorkshire and it is vital that everyone gets themselves immunised as soon as they are eligible.”

Since opening its doors in February the Knaresborough centre which is situated on the former Lidl site on York Road, has vaccinated nearly 50,000 people.