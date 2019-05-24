Protest happening in Harrogate right now

Inspired by influential student Greta Thunberg, approximately 30 Harrogate school children are protesting in Harrogate town centre today about climate change.

The unofficial climate change protest is taking lace in tandem with a [pupils strike called YouthStrike4Climate (YS4C) Leeds will march through the city to protest against what young people say is a "dangerous and almost unbelievable continuation of the norm" on global warming policies in the UK.

It appeared the youngsters waving banners and shouting loudly on Parliament Street in Harrogate not far from the town's main war memorial comes from schools including Western Primary School, Harrogate Grammar School and St Aidan's High School

The Harrogate Advertiser saw one smartly-dressed man call the mainly female students, who were aged between seven and 11 in general, "awesome" for their actions.

Some cars were honking their horns near Bettys tearooms in a show of support.

But the Harrogate Advertiser was also told that some passers-by had been hostile, saying the young protesters "orobably went on holiday abroad by airplane."

Today, Friday, May 24 has seen school children skipping classes to call for action on climate change from Australia to Europe.

The movement has grown internationally in recent months thanks to school student Greta Thunberg, who has become a global figurehead since protesting outside Sweden's parliament in 2018.

The then 15-year old, who brandished a sign saying "school strike for climate change", said she was refusing to attend classes until Swedish politicians took action.

The Harrogate students' protest is expected to end at noon today.

Earlier in the morning the protest had marched in the Valley Gardens area by foot.

Whether the authorities at Harrogate schools react well to the students' actions or mark them down as "unauthorised absence" is not known.

