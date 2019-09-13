New pupils strike in Harrogate scheduled as UCI cycling championships start

Harrogate adults are being urged to join a Youth Strike to prevent climate change scheduled to take place the day before a global sporting event arrives in town.

The Youth Strike for action on climate change will take place in Harrogate town centre on Friday, September 20 as the world's top cyclists and hundreds of thousands of cycling fans arrive for the UCI Road World Championships.



Youth4Climate Strike is part of a global initiative inspired by Swedish teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

Adults are begin encouraged to strike in support of young people, too.

Over the last year the School Strike for Climate campaign has gained momentum, with thousands of children around the world deciding not to attend classes and instead take part in demonstrations to demand action to prevent further global warming and climate change.



The Harrogate Youth Strike Group will gather at the War Memorial on that day from 9am to noon.



The last time such an event took place in Harrogate, more than 60 pupils from different Harrogate schools took part.



In a related event, local environmentally-friendly pressure group Zero Carbon Harrogate is to host a talk the following Monday evening (September 23) at Harrogate Ladies College called Revolting Children.



The group, which is a registered not-for-profit organisation dedicated to making Harrogate District a net zero carbon community by 2030 in order to secure a sustainable future, will ask the question: "Thousands of young people have been striking for action on climate change and calling on adults to join them in a general strike. What is all the fuss about and how can we all take action without taking to the streets?"



ZCH will also present its patron, Noble Prize winner Professor Piers Forster, as the headline speaker at Harrogate Ladies College at 7.30pm.

