Much-missed Harrogate pupil inspires comedy night success for Bone Cancer Research Trust

A sold-out Comedy and Curry night at St Aidan’s School in Harrogate inspired by a much-missed pupil and organised by a former student who is now a national comedy star has proved a massive success for charity.

Ex-school head girl Maisie Adam, who is an Edinburgh Fringe winner and appears on TV regularly, brought along fellow comedy stars Rosie Jones of The Last Leg, 8 out of 10 Cats and Live at the Apollo fame, Barbara Nice, who has appeared in Britain’s got Talent and Phoenix Nights, and Tom Lucy to perform in front of an audience of 250 at the school.

Harrogate comedian Maisie Adam with Franks Fund founders Louise and Mike Ashton.



Maisie Adam said afterwards it had been a "bloody brilliant night, selling out every ticket and belly-laughs all round."

The event raised an incredible £13,000 for Franks Fund, which was set up by parents, Louise and Mike Ashton in memory of their popular, comedy-loving and good-natured son Frank, who was just 14 when he died in February this year from Ewing Sarcoma, an aggressive and chronically underfunded bone cancer.

Ewing sarcoma most commonly affects children and young adults aged 10-25 years old and makes up about 1.5% of all childhood cancers.



A child, teenager or adult is diagnosed with primary bone cancer every 10 minutes but it received just 0.04 per cent of funding from major UK cancer charities in 2017/18.

Harrogate comedian Maisie Adam on stage at St Aidan's High School in Harrogate.

A kack of investment means that neither treatment nor survival rates have improved in more than 30 years.



Franks Fund generates funds for research into Ewings Sarcoma.

Food and drink at the event was sponsored by Harrogate Water Brands, Cold Bath Brewery Company, The Curry Counter and Vanillis.



