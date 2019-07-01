Health Yourself exhibition

Residents are invited to learn more about the health and wellbeing services and advice on offer at Ripon’s next Health Information Week Fete.

The Health Yourself free exhibition will be held on Friday, July 5, 10-11.30am, at Ripon library in The Arcade.

The event, which follows the success of last year’s Health Yourself fete, gives people the chance to learn more about organisations in the community, giving an insight into the services and benefits.

There will also be a prize draw and refreshments.

Among the groups attending are Mind, Diabetes UK, Vision Support, Living Well, HELP Ripon and Rural and Action on Hearing Loss.

For more details, contact Ripon library on 01609 536623 or email ripon.library@northyorks.gov.uk.