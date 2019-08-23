'Harrogate should take carbon emissions lead' say Lib Dems

Harrogate & Knaresborough Liberal Democrats have welcomed news that an overwhelming majority of respondents to the County Council’s Congestion Survey have rejected the proposal to build a new relief road.

They are also calling for the Harrogate district to give a lead in reducing carbon emissions.



Judith Rogerson (LibDem Prospective Parliamentary Candidate) said: "The results of the survey leave no doubt that a relief road is not the right solution to deal with traffic congestion around Harrogate.

"The public response rejecting that option can't possibly be ignored by the decision makers. They now need to put together a plan that allows us to travel around the district in a green and efficient way. That can only be done if there is an affordable, reliable alternative to cars.”

“Cutting congestion goes hand in hand with reducing carbon emissions, something that is critical for the future of our planet. This is an opportunity for Harrogate District to lead the way in showing other towns and cities how this can be done - let's not waste it!"

Giving up our cars - full results of Harrogate congestion survey



Leader of the Lib Dem group on Harrogate Borough Council Pat Marsh said: "Investment in Public Transport is essential.

"New, regular bus services that serve all our residents would encourage people to come out of their cars. Invest the money that would have been spent on a relief road.”

Coun Marsh said: “There needs to be a much more integrated approach. More social housing would allow ow paid workers live and work here instead of having to commute so adding to congestion.”



County councillors David Goode (LibDem, Knaresborough) welcomed the saving of the Nidd Gorge.

"I'm delighted with the outcome of this consultation. A road through the Nidd George would have been an environmental disaster.

"It's now important that we all put our support behind the development of a sustainable transport programme for our district. For this to a be a success there is no escaping the fact that we all need to use our cars less. “

Where we can we all need to walk more, ride bikes, and use public transport. I recognise that I need to change my behaviour. I hope the majority of people across the district feel the same way."



County councillor Geoff Webber, whose Bilton and Nidd Gorge ward would have seen a significant impact from a new road. said,

"I am pleased to see that the executive member at NYCC does not intend to pursue the option of a relief road given the overwhelming public opposition to it.

"I hope this will not jeopardise government funding for other traffic reduction measures and look forward to examining other proposals.”

Revealed - 'Sea change' in Harrogate support for green transport