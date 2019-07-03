Harriers’ mental health run

Tadcaster Harriers are holding a run to promote mental wellbeing next week as part of an England Athletics initiative in support of mental health awareness.

The run, on Thursday July 11, is for anyone who has been affected by mental health issues or is keen to support the idea of improving wellbeing through running, and will be followed by a similar event on the second Thursday of every month this year.

Tadcaster Harriers mental health champion Sophie Overfield explained: “We are keen to show the club’s support for mental health awareness by having a monthly run where everyone is welcome.”

Her colleague Amanda Apperley added: “There will be two runs, both very gentle. One will be a Couple of miles, the other about five miles and both will be led by qualified running leaders from the club.”

The runs will take place at 6.45, Magnets Sports and Social Club, Tadcaster with optional refreshments afterwards. More information from Mark on 07789 512106.