Good news for Harrogate parents as hundreds of new walk-in Covid jab sites are launched today for youngsters and over 50s

Boost for Harrogate parents - Youngsters and over-50s can now can turn up for a Covid jab without a booking at hundreds of sites across the country.

The move in the run-up to winter means eligible people will no longer have to wait to be invited by the NHS to receive their booster dose.

Instead they can now can turn up for their top-up without a booking at hundreds of sites across the country.

About 30 million people who had their second vaccination more than six months ago will be able to get a booster without needing to make an appointment.

Those eligible — which includes the over-50s who received their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine at least six months, people with severe underlying health conditions, and frontline healthcare staff — can now use the NHS online walk-in finder to locate their nearest walk-in centre.

Today's good news will be welcomed, in particular, by parents in Harrogate.

Data drawn up by JPIMedia’s Data & Investigations team from official Government sources for every council in England and Scotland, shows the proportion of 12 to 15-year-olds in the Harrogate district to have received the Covid vaccine stood at just 14.2%, as of October 17.

The Government has been criticised by some over a slower rollout than the first vaccination programme, with around seven million eligible people still waiting for their third jab.

In the Harrogate district, a total of 1,135 youngsters of the 12-15-year-old age group had been jabbed out of an estimated 8,010.

But not every vaccination site is available for 12 to 15 year olds but more sites will become available over time.

People are being advised, if they cannot find a site near you, please try again at a later date.

Children aged 12 to 15 year olds are also being offered the COVID-19 vaccine through schools or you can book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment online if you're registered with a GP surgery in England.

Who is eligible?

A first dose of the vaccine - if you or your child are aged 12 or over

A second dose of the vaccine - if you're eligible and it's been 8 weeks since your first dose

A booster dose of the vaccine - if you're eligible and it's been six months since your second dose

You do not need to be registered with a GP to use a walk-in site.