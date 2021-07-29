Wellies boost learning

Woodfield Community Primary School are developing their outdoor learning in a bid to boost resilience and confidence.

And to help keep lessons outdoors no matter what weather, they appealed for donations of wellies and waterproof clothing.

“As well as some fantastic donations from parents and families, Andrew and Asma from The Red Box Post office in Bilton heard our call and very kindly donated 20 pairs of brand new wellies,” said a spokesman.

Andrew Hart of The Red Box added: “The most important thing is that the children are helped by a community that is proud of them all.”

“We are so fortunate to have such a stunning outdoor space,” said Acting Executive Headteacher Mathew Atkinson.

“Our green areas are extensive and very easily accessible from our classrooms and playgrounds. It is time to utilise them more.”

The school explained that outdoor learning improves pupils’ health and wellbeing and engages them with learning.

There is also a huge benefit to teachers’ health and wellbeing, as staff use outdoor learning to enhance curriculum delivery.

“We would like to thank The Red Box and our supportive school community for such generous donation,” added Headteacher Jo Marwood.