Top award for Grammar
Ripon Grammar School has been named Best Co-educational Day and Boarding School in Yorkshire in prestigious awards, winning praise for ingenuity and hard work.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 3:25 pm
The SME 2021 UK Enterprise Awards, now in its fifth year, recognises organisations in the UK which its judges consider to be the ‘best of the best’.
Award coordinator Jessie Wilson said that, following the tumultuous nature of the last 18 months, this year’s award-winners deserve to be recognised.
“The awards are given solely on merit and are awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors and proving them worthy.”