Students turn out in style for proms

Hazelwood Castle was the stunning location for Sherburn High’s Year 11 Prom.

Students fully embraced the elegant evening, arriving in style in top of the range motors and dressing to impress in glamorous outfits.

One of the highlights was the long awaited Prom Awards with accolades ranging from Best Bromance to Clumsiest Person and the much coveted Prom King and Queen which went to two well deserving students.

Headteacher Miriam Oakley said: “The Year 11 prom was a perfect way to celebrate with our fantastic students.

“With wonderful outfits and dancing to match, the prom was an ideal occasion to shake off the stresses of GCSE exams.

“The students have done Sherburn High School, their families and themselves proud.

“We can’t wait to see them on results day for more celebrations.”

