Shortlist for Brackenfield in national awards

The Harrogate-based school battled it out among other independent schools from across the country, fighting off stiff competition to be shortlisted for the ISA Award for Outstanding Local Community Involvement.

Headmaster at Brackenfield School, Joe Masterson commented: “As community is one of our four missions here at Brackenfield School, we were bursting with pride at being announced as a finalist in the highly-regarded 2021 ISA awards.

“We strive to ensure that all children understand and appreciate the importance of our school community, our local community and the wider worldwide community, and we were determined to ensure that the lockdown year of 2020-21 did not stop us.

“We love being part of our community and feel very proud to have been recognised in this prestigious category.”

With over 500 schools in the association, the ISA Awards recognise the breadth of quality and provision in independent education, and offers members the chance to celebrate their achievements.

The shortlisting recognises the school’s innovative whole-school activities and fruitful community partnerships.

Notably, throughout the pandemic, the leading preparatory kept the school community spirit going with a series of videos expertly produced by staff members covering all key calendar events including Harvest, Christmas Nativity play and carol service, Mother’s Day assembly and summer productions.

In addition to charitable fundraising, the school has continued its work in the community throughout the year with a number of events.

These have included virtual productions and al fresco performances to entertain the residents of local nursing homes.