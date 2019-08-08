Schoolboys bowled over at achievement

Ripon Grammar’s talented Under-13 cricketers were congratulated by cricket legend Geoffrey Boycott after triumphing in the Yorkshire Cup.

The boys won their semi-final against Wickersley School by just three runs in a tight finish, after battling from 57-8 to 105 all out in the 19th over, to make the final against Kettlethorpe High School.

Following their magnificent win at York’s Woodhouse Grange Cricket Club - one of the county’s leading amateur cricket clubs - Director of Sport Adam Milner said: “It was an excellent day, with outstanding bowling in the final from our boys.”

“The team were delighted to be presented with the cup and winners’ medals by Mr Boycott OBE, a former Yorkshire and England cricketer and one of England’s most successful opening batsmen.”