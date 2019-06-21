School splashes out in dash for colour funds

Pupils, staff and parents at a Harrogate school turned all the colours of the rainbow – and helped raise more than £1,000 for charity – when they took part in Belmont Grosvenor’s first-ever Colour Run.

Children from Reception to Year 6, along with parents and teachers, put on their running shoes and brightly-coloured sunglasses and joined in the fun-filled event to raise cash for Leeds Children’s Hospital and its partner charity Leeds Cares.

As runners sprinted past check-points in the school’s grounds, they were showered with brightly-coloured festival paint powder.

Belmont Grosvenor’s fun Colour Run was the idea of the independent prep school’s Parent Teacher committee.

Joint organisers Emma Bolles and Louise Barley were delighted with the response to the Run – and hope it will become a regular fixture in the school’s calendar. So far, the Colour Run has raised £1080 for Leeds Cares – with more sponsorship money expected.

“It has been wonderful to see the smiles on the faces of pupils, parents and teachers’ faces alike,” said Mrs Bolles.

“The BGS cross-country course is challenging at the best of times and everybody ran it with enormous enthusiasm and real determination. We are delighted to have raised so much for such a deserving cause.”

Belmont launched its fundraising drive for Leeds Cares earlier this year, inspired by pupil Teddy Hardcastle, who underwent emergency life-saving neurosurgery at Leeds Children’s Hospital when he was just a few days old.

His older sister Lola-May is currently in Year 6 and is the school’s Charities Prefect – she is delighted the Colour Run has raised so much money for Leeds Cares. Teddy has a twin brother, Harry, and an older sister Sienna, all pupils at BGS.

Mum Laura said: “The Colour Run was a fantastic fun day for all the children and families at Belmont Grosvenor – Lola-May, Sienna, Harry and Teddy all had a fabulous time. It was a great success and most importantly raised a great deal of money for Leeds Cares. A massive thank-you to everyone involved.”