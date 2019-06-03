School marks start of £1m pitch

Ripon Grammar’s reputation for sporting excellence is to be given a massive boost with a new £1m world-class, purpose-built floodlit pitch.

After several years of planning, work has now started on the new 3G ‘third generation’ all-weather artificial grass surface at the school, which will also benefit the wider community of the city.

Students will start playing on this exciting new addition to their school - which, alongside a newly-laid grass pitch and long jump, is being fully-funded by a property developer - in the autumn term.

Headmaster Jonathan Webb said this latest extension - a full-size FIFA-compliant football pitch and three cross-width seven-a-side football pitches - was an amazing asset which would help further develop the next generation of sporting stars.

Ripon Grammar School has built a regional reputation for sporting success, with girls’ hockey and netball teams recently winning national titles and two rugby teams being crowned Yorkshire champions.

Mr Webb added: “The new 3G pitch will make a huge difference to the amount of time students get to train and play outdoors in future as the top-quality playing surface performs well even in the most challenging weather conditions in the muddy depths of winter.”

The new pitch will be used for a wide variety of sports including lacrosse, rounders and athletics training, as well as for girls’ and boys’ rugby and football.

“It is a major and exciting addition to the school’s sporting facilities and estate and its community use will also make it a major addition for the city of Ripon,” said Mr Webb.