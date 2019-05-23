School inspired by Duchess

Children at Harrogate’s Coppice Valley Primary have been inspired by the Duchess of Cambridge by planting spring flowers.

They have created their very own Back to Nature garden just days after the play inspired garden, which Kate Middleton co-designed to help children get the most out of a plant based playground, was unveiled at the world famous RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

“We know through research that being outside in nature has a positive impact on children’s physical and mental well-being,” said a school spokesman.

“Coppice Valley primary school are lucky enough to have their own wildlife garden and are making the most of the good weather learning outside.”

Kate’s RHS garden featured a rustic den and a campfire with a centrepiece of a high platform treehouse which the young princes and princess were allowed to discover.