School closure marked in village

The six remaining children led a procession of staff, parents and governors around the school, with the pupils exiting the gates to applause.

“Children, parents, staff and governors were saddened when Friday came to a close, but we are pleased we had the opportunity to give thanks for the 200 years Kell Bank School has educated the children of our community,” said a spokesman.

A thanksgiving service was held at St Paul’s Church in Healey.

“We also included a leavers service, primarily for the two Year 6s, but a video was done of each individual child’s progress through Kell Bank,” said the spokesman.

The party also attended Fearby & Healey Village Hall for the opening of an exhibition of memories of the school. The display later transferred to the school for an open day.

“It was a beautiful day and we were visited by so many people,” added the spokesman.

“Past pupils were able to see how the school had changed since their day. Again, so much heartwarming conversation between so many people.”

A ceremony at Fearby Village Green saw an oak tree and bench dedicated to Kell Bank School.