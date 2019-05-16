Rural school celebrates bid for world cup

Queen Ethelburga’s is celebrating after it was recently announced that York has been named as a Rugby League World Cup 2021 host city, following a city-wide bid involving the Collegiate.

Amy Martin, Chair of the Collegiate Board, said: “We are beyond excited to be part of York’s winning city-wide bid to host teams during RLWC 2021.

“We know our grounds and facilities are in a league of their own and look forward to being involved in what will be an unforgettable experience for all of us, as part of the York offer.”

The opening fixtures of RLWC2021 are just under days away and the next stage of planning has been finalised, with confirmation of the 16 local towns and cities that will host the 32 competing nations.

Qualification is still ongoing across the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments and all nations will be confirmed in time for the draw, which takes place on November 27 this year.

Following the draw, York will find out who the city will be hosting.

Principal Steven Jandrell added: “As our Performance Sport Programmes are such an important part of what we offer at Queen Ethelburga’s, to be part of this globally watched event will have a hugely positive impact on our students and other aspiring athletes across the city.”

The Collegiate has been rated ‘Excellent’ by the Independent Schools Inspectorate and the campus is known for its high quality sporting facilities.

It also regularly plays host to professional sports clubs and associations from across the UK.

Jon Dutton, RLWC2021 Chief Executive, commented: “Each chosen location submitted a compelling bid and our decisions represent our confidence in each of these towns and cities.”